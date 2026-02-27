Tesla drivers weigh in on biggest debate about driving EVs in US: 'I can't believe the math is actually true'

A presumably former Ford F-150 driver took to a subreddit focused on the Tesla Model Y to post their math figuring out how much they would save on gas by switching to an electric vehicle. The original poster was admittedly shocked at the immense savings.

The OP estimated that they drive around 1,050 miles and spend about $294 on gas a month. Conversely, based on their electricity rates, charging a Model Y at home would only cost them about $31 a month, leading to monthly savings of about $263.

Charging at home rather than public chargers increases the savings that come with driving an EV.

In the post, the OP wrote, "This seems absolutely unreal and I don't know [how] I didn't realize this before?"

They added in an edit, "Thanks everyone for the discussion! I can't believe the math is actually true, it totally seems….impossible."

It's included in the post that the Model Y would save the OP $228 a month in car payments, and cost $160 more a year for insurance, so just over $13 a month. By switching to a Model Y, they'd save roughly $478 a month.

If more people do the math like the OP and realize how much they can save by switching to an EV, that would go a long way in reducing air pollution created by gas-powered vehicles.

Commenters celebrated the savings.

"Welcome to the land of EVs," one person commented. "Your math is correct and there are also big savings from no annual maintenance."

Another wrote, "My charging is always overnight. I have free nights with my energy provider so it's $0 to charge at home and I only need a supercharger if I'm taking a road trip. So I pay practically nothing to commute."

