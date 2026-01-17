Tesla owner shares security footage of upsetting incident at charging station: '30 min after I plugged in'

Incidents like this can discourage new drivers from adopting EVs.

A Tesla owner took to Reddit to vent frustration after their vehicle's cameras captured a woman stealing a key charging accessory not long after the car was plugged in. While the incident ended without permanent loss, it highlights a growing concern around electric vehicles and charging station vandalism or theft.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The situation was shared in the r/TeslaModelY forum, and the owner said the theft took place "30 min after [they] plugged in." They also shared a video.

The stolen item was a J1772 adapter, a small but essential piece of equipment for many Tesla drivers. The adapter allows Tesla vehicles to connect to non-Tesla EV charging stations, making it especially valuable for drivers who rely on public infrastructure.

Several commenters noted that someone shouldn't have been able to steal the adapter due to Tesla's technology. According to the OP, they were unaware that Tesla vehicles have a locking feature that can secure the adapter while charging, preventing it from being removed by someone else.

Incidents like this can discourage new drivers from adopting EVs, particularly those who have concerns about charging access, reliability, and security. If people fear that charging equipment can be easily damaged or stolen, it undermines confidence in the infrastructure needed to support wider EV adoption.

The hesitation is problematic because EVs play a crucial role in reducing reliance on gas and oil. Critics often argue that EVs can be just as polluting as internal combustion vehicles due to battery manufacturing or electricity generation. However, numerous studies show that even EVs charged on the dirtiest grids still produce less lifetime pollution than gas-powered cars.

In a follow-up comment, the owner shared a positive update: They managed to track down the woman and recover the adapter, adding that they plan to contact their local dealership to make sure the locking feature is enabled.

As EV ownership grows, addressing vandalism, educating drivers on built-in security features, and continuing to expand secure charging infrastructure will be key to ensuring cleaner transportation can scale effectively.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.