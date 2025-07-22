Leaked footage sparks speculation over Tesla's new prototype — here's what we know

Images and footage circulating on X suggest that Tesla may soon make good on its promise to introduce an affordable compact vehicle.

A Tesla prototype is igniting buzz among enthusiasts who believe it could indicate that a more affordable electric vehicle will soon be available from the longtime king of the EV market.

As detailed by Electrek, the Tesla shareholder community has been lighting up social media with speculation that the automaker will launch a cheaper version of its Model Y, the world's top-selling car for nearly two years before being overtaken by Toyota's RAV4 in 2024.

Images and footage circulating on X suggest that Tesla may soon make good on its promise to introduce an affordable compact vehicle after CEO Elon Musk effectively scrapped plans for two $25,000 models, code-named NV91 and NV92, despite denying claims they were canceled, as Electrek noted.

Those vehicles would have run on the platform slated for Tesla's Cybercab. However, production-line underutilization caused the automaker to pivot. Now, the cheaper Tesla is expected to run on the Model 3 and Model Y platform.

Based on the emerging images and footage, Electrek and the shareholder community speculate that the cheaper entry-level Tesla will be smaller than the original Model Y.

"It's hard to confirm if it's indeed smaller because of the angle of the vehicle compared to the other Model Ys, but it's not impossible that the wheelbase is a bit smaller," the publication's Fred Lambert wrote, adding that the stripped-down model is also expected to have cheaper interior materials, including "maybe even no double-panned acoustic glass and a lesser audio system."

Some Electrek readers were skeptical of the benefits of a lesser Model Y, with one person saying that a key reason the Model Y has been so successful is "because it has very few things but the things it has are very good." They added: "That is a problem. … The standard range already has a downgraded audio system, so what's left to take out?"

Yet bringing a more affordable EV to market could help Tesla turn the tide on what has been a disappointing first half of 2025, with declining sales and volatile stocks par for the course, as Musk's involvement in politics has impacted the company's bottom line, turning off some consumers who view an endorsement of Tesla as a statement of support for the CEO's politics.

Automakers such as BYD, Ford, Toyota, and Rivian have also introduced EVs or revved up their EV offerings in recent years as demand for the more eco-friendly, cost-effective vehicles has soared. The increased competition has made a dent in Tesla's buyer base while proving beneficial for consumers by contributing to a dip in EV prices.

According to the International Energy Agency, EV sales rose by more than 25% last year, topping 17 million. This year, that number is expected to exceed 20 million.

That is perhaps no surprise given that consumers can save more than $1,000 annually on maintenance costs and energy with EVs compared to gas-guzzlers.

