Tesla reveals plans for updated models with impressive performance — here's what we know

For anyone looking to get the most out of their road trips, Motor Biscuit reported that Tesla has revealed a revamped Model S that promises to go where no Tesla vehicle has gone before.

In a June 13 post on X, the struggling automaker announced that its Model S and X are "now even better" following an update to their interior and exterior design. As one of its top highlights, the Model S Long Range will now boast a range of 410 miles on a single charge. According to Tesla, that makes it the "longest range Tesla yet."

The most recent iterations of the Tesla Model S have had an estimated range between 360 and 405 miles, depending on the specific trim and other available options, per Motor Biscuit. While the new update doesn't exactly push the envelope, it does signal that electric vehicle companies like Tesla are continuing to design and develop with consumers in mind.

To help build upon the increased range, Tesla also announced new wheel designs and improved aerodynamics, as well as upgraded features such as a more effective Active Noise Cancellation system and a newly designed front fascia camera for better visibility.

Altogether, the updated vehicles launched with a stiff $5,000 price hike that included the All-Wheel Drive and high-performance Plaid versions of both models.

It remains to be seen if the newly designed Model S and X vehicles will help jumpstart sluggish sales for Tesla. The company revealed a drastic drop in cars sold in its first-quarter sales report just a few months ago. This follows a string of controversies that have plagued Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Despite recent troubles for Musk and Tesla, more car buyers than ever are turning to both new and used EVs for their next vehicle purchase. With zero tailpipe pollution, lower overall maintenance, and increased battery life, drivers are continuing to get tremendous value out of EVs.

