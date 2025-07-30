Tesla sparks buzz after announcing updated model coming to key market — here's what we know

It could help the company recover from two less-than-stellar quarters.

Amid news of the Robotaxi and disgruntled shareholders, Tesla has also revealed the launch of a new Model 3 in China.

Tesla had to file the new car's information with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in advance of the rollout.

According to AutoEvolution, the new Model 3+ has a single-motor configuration and an NMC battery, which may mean a longer range of over 500 miles.

The Model 3+ in China will likely be comparable to the Model 3 Long Range in the United States.

The addition of a new, long-range car to its lineup in China could help the company recover from two less-than-stellar quarters in 2025. Tesla's auto sales were down year-on-year in both Q1 and Q2 of 2025, as Buyacar observed.

Tesla stock has also fallen as a result of Q1 and Q2 sales. According to CNBC, "CEO Elon Musk told analysts that there could be a 'few rough quarters' ahead due to the expiration of federal electric vehicle tax credits." Musk's polarizing involvement in politics and his public feuds have also contributed to sales and stock volatility.

However, Teslas and other electric vehicles play an important role in combating Earth's overheating. The Environmental Protection Agency explains that EVs have a lower environmental footprint than standard gas-powered cars, even when accounting for pollution from manufacturing the vehicles or their batteries.

Additionally, charging an EV with energy generated from renewable sources, such as solar, results in nearly zero pollution.

Installing home solar can drastically increase savings from EV ownership. Filling up with solar energy at home is cheaper than either recharging at public stations or relying on the grid to charge at home.

Apart from reducing heat-trapping pollution that contributes to the planet's warming temperatures, EVs also have beneficial health impacts on communities, as they can reduce air pollution around homes and businesses.

China produces about 70% of all EVs, according to the International Energy Agency, and Car News China stated that about 9% of all cars on the roads in China are EVs.

For those in China who want to take advantage of the Model 3+'s extended range, AutoEvolution noted that the Model 3+ will be available in September.



