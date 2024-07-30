Tesla announces $1,000 military discount: 'To honor those who have served our country'

Tesla's military and veteran discount is significant because it makes EVs more affordable and accessible to a sizable population group in the U.S.

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla now offers discounts for active military members and veterans to make EVs more affordable for "heroes who have sacrificed their freedoms to protect ours."

As Teslarati reported, Tesla announced the new discount on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "To honor those who have served our country, members of the U.S. military + their spouses are eligible for the Tesla Military Purchase Program on a new Model S, 3, X or Y."

The discount is $1,000, and there is no limit on the number of Teslas that eligible individuals can purchase with the discount. However, the discount cannot be applied to Cybertrucks or used Tesla vehicles.

To prove your military status, visit the Tesla Military Purchase Program page to verify with ID.me and place your order through the redirected link.

Tesla's military and veteran discount is significant because it makes EVs more affordable and accessible to a sizable population group in the U.S. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are approximately 18 million veterans in America, and there are 2.86 million active members in the U.S. military according to USA Facts.

Making your next vehicle an EV is becoming easier than ever, thanks to discount programs like this, tax incentives, and recent price drops. Leasing EVs is currently trending as an affordable way to embrace a sustainable driving lifestyle while taking advantage of thousands of dollars in tax credits.

"Outstanding!," one Teslarati reader commented on the news about the new discount. "Thanks to Tesla and Elon."

"Very nice, but they should always get such discounts!" another reader commented. "They are under-paid, and continue to give their life for the sake of the country and the civilized world."

"Does this offer have an end date?" another reader wondered. "IMHO, a veteran/active-duty discount should be year-round."

Tesla has not yet shared information about how long the military/veteran discount will be available. In addition to the new discount program, Tesla's website offers clean energy employment opportunities for veterans and military spouses in manufacturing, logistics, sales, IT, and other fields.

