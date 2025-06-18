Officials approve site for new Tesla dealership despite community opposition: 'It goes against [our] values'

"I don't want to see a Tesla logo or brand here."

Tesla is expanding its presence in New York, despite a protest in April that drew more than 100 people to reject the proposal.

According to the Times Union, Colonie, a suburb in Albany County, approved the dealership at the Planning Board meeting. Several people against the project spoke out, but residents in favor of the project also made comments.

David Stutz, a resident, believed it would be a good development for the community. A project like this brings jobs and provides people with access to electric vehicles, making it easier for them to switch to an EV.

On average, people who drive EVs save $1,500 annually on gas and maintenance. Having more EVs on the road can also help clean up air quality in areas where they are popular.

For example, a UC Berkeley professor monitored the polluting gases in the San Francisco Bay area between 2018 and 2022 with 57 sensors. The data showed that polluting gases decreased by 1.8% annually as EV adoption rose. Imagine how much that number could grow as more people switch to electric vehicles.

While a project like this can bring many benefits to the community, not all community members were on board.

Bryan Paz-Hernandez, a member of advocacy group Indivisible, suggested to the Times Union that he views support for the Tesla brand as a political statement and said, "I don't want to see a Tesla logo or brand here in Colonie or anywhere in New York because it goes against the values of New Yorkers."

Tesla has been struggling this year. According to ABC, the EV company reported a 71% decline in profits for the first quarter of 2025.

Like Paz-Hernandez, many people have been unhappy with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement with the Trump administration, where he worked as the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency. His politics led to significant backlash, including declining sales and vandalism at dealerships and charging stations.

Pamela Zepf, another Colonie resident, is concerned about potential vandalism and how officials will deal with it.

Steve Panko, a contact on the dealership application, isn't concerned about vandalism because it is illegal, and he doesn't think it will be an issue. "There hasn't been any objection in the past, so I don't see any reason for objection in the future," he said in April.

Once the dealership is complete, residents will have a nearby option if they decide they are interested in driving a Tesla. Like other brands of EVs, Teslas are generally more cost-effective to operate. To increase those savings, residents may want to consider installing solar panels.

Doing so is cheaper than relying on charging stations and the grid, regardless of whether you live in New York or another state.

