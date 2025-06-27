Astonishing new report reveals rapidly changing attitude toward Tesla's Cybertruck — here's what's happening

After months of hype and anticipation, Cybertruck sales in the U.S. have taken a sharp downturn. It isn't clear whether that's because of issues with the truck itself or growing discomfort with Elon Musk's political activities. Either way, it seems more buyers are starting to second-guess their interest.

What's happening?

Futurism recently reported that Cybertruck sales fell 50% from Q4 to Q1, dropping from around 13,000 to just 7,100. That's a significant drop in a short amount of time — and it might reflect a cooling of initial excitement.

The truck has also been getting a lot of mixed feedback online. People have pointed out quality control issues, confusing controls, and even rust spots showing up after a light rain. Others say Musk's personal behavior and public statements are making them less eager to support the brand.

And this isn't the first time Tesla has raised eyebrows. In the past, there have been complaints about sudden price drops frustrating early buyers, a noticeable dip in Model 3 resale values, and software updates that made older cars less functional.

Why is this sales decrease important?

If you're spending top dollar on a new vehicle, you want to feel confident in what you're getting — and that it'll hold its value. But when launches feel shaky or support feels uncertain, that trust starts to crack. And if that discourages people from going electric altogether, it's a bigger problem.

The transition to EVs is one of the most important shifts we can make to cut pollution and slow the changing climate. But if trust in EVs takes a hit — even just from one brand — it can ripple out and slow progress across the board.

What's being done about it?

Tesla hasn't said much publicly about the Cybertruck dip, but it is still producing and updating vehicles. At the same time, EV options are expanding fast. Brands like Ford, Hyundai, and Rivian are rolling out new models, many of which feature unique designs and diverse price points.

If you're curious about going electric but feeling unsure, you're not the only one. This guide can get you started on comparing options and figuring out what makes the most sense for you.

With a bit of research, you can find a solid EV that fits your lifestyle while also beginning to experience the cost savings associated with the more eco-friendly vehicles.

