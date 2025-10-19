Google sparks buzz with multibillion-dollar Bitcoin move — here's how it could change the industry forever

They say it's a step toward building a responsible ecosystem.

Google is making a multibillion-dollar move into Bitcoin mining by backing an expansion project that emphasizes clean energy, wrote crypto company OneSafe on its blog.

The tech giant has taken a 14% equity stake in TeraWulf, a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, helping to fund a $3 billion expansion of its facilities. The deal is designed to reduce crypto's outsized environmental impact.

Launched in 2021, TeraWulf Inc. is a Bitcoin mining firm focused on sustainable, domestically produced energy. It operates sites such as Lake Mariner, which runs on nuclear, hydroelectric, and solar power.

The company says it is committing to mostly zero-carbon energy for its Bitcoin operations. It is also reportedly using advanced cooling systems to cut down on waste and try to avert high emissions, according to OneSafe.

At the same time, TeraWulf is using Google's artificial intelligence technologies, creating infrastructure that can support both crypto mining and AI workloads. This dual use, the companies say, will make the system more efficient.

The financials suggest momentum is on TeraWulf's side. The company reported a 34% year-over-year revenue increase in the second quarter of 2025, as noted by OneSafe.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Bitcoin mining has faced criticism for its vast energy consumption, often equivalent to the electricity use of entire countries.

Advocates argue that if powered by renewable energy, mining operations can provide steady demand for clean energy projects and help fund their development.

Sustainability is also becoming a key factor in regulation. Observers note that a project backed by Google, with its emphasis on renewables, could influence how governments in Europe and beyond view crypto infrastructure in the years ahead.

TeraWulf and Google describe their partnership as a step toward building a responsible ecosystem around cryptocurrency, according to OneSafe. The companies say the expansion demonstrates how financial backing, clean energy, and cutting-edge technology can reshape one of the world's most controversial industries.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.