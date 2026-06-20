Tennessee lawmakers eye landfill law change, and residents warn rural towns are outgunned

Those areas could lose one of the few remaining checks on unwanted projects.

A fight is taking shape in Tennessee over who gets the final say on new landfills. Lawmakers indicate they may scale back a major form of local control, worrying residents who say rural towns already lack the resources to resist projects that bring additional pollution.

What happened?

According to the Tennessee Lookout, members of Tennessee's Solid Waste Task Force are weighing possible revisions to the state's "Jackson Law," the nearly 40-year-old statute that gives local governments a say over whether landfill proposals can move ahead.

For business groups and landfill operators, the local review process poses too many obstacles to new landfill projects and expansions of existing ones.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation solid waste permits manager Nickolaus Lytle said full landfill permits can take five to 10 years or more. The Tennessee Lookout reported that he added his office sees about eight landfill expansions a year requiring full permits.

The Tennessee Lookout reported that the Jackson Law has been adopted by 54 counties and 18 cities. In places where it applies, local governing bodies can consider factors such as traffic, property values, zoning compatibility, and public health before allowing a landfill to proceed.

Supporters of changing the law say the state needs more disposal space as existing landfill sites continue to fill up.

Rep. Rusty Grills summed up that argument plainly: "It's really easy to say no to everything, but you still have a problem that you have to deal with."

Why does it matter?

Landfills are not just a permitting issue. They can affect air quality, traffic, water safety, and the overall quality of life for nearby residents.

Scott County resident and business owner Michelle Trieschmann told lawmakers that rural communities are "often at a disadvantage in these debates." Residents said that without local authority, smaller towns could be outmatched by companies that can bring in lawyers, engineers, lobbyists, and public relations teams.

The Tennessee Lookout reported that Jennifer Shockley, a Scott County resident, said 49 of the state's 95 counties lack countywide zoning codes. If local landfill review is scaled back, those areas could lose one of the few remaining checks on unwanted projects.

What's being done?

Lawmakers have not yet changed the law, but they are openly considering the move.

Industry representatives say a more regional approach could make it easier to expand landfill capacity. However, those who oppose the potential rules say stripping away the Jackson Law could put rural communities without zoning laws at a disadvantage.

Regardless of whether or not the Jackson Law persists, officials say increased landfill capacity is needed.

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