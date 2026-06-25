Amazon teething toy is recalled after choking reports say strings can reach a child's throat

This is not the only recall impacting children's products in recent memory.

Federal regulators have ordered a recall of a teething toy sold on Amazon, warning that it may pose a deadly choking hazard for children.

The action applies to more than 70,000 GOPO TOYS Pull String Teething Toy units, according to Fox Business.

What's happening?

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall after three incidents were reported in which the toy became lodged in the back of a child's throat.

According to the agency, the GOPO TOYS Pull String Teething Toys "violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted." The alert adds: "The strings can reach the back of children's throat and become lodged, posing a serious risk of respiratory distress and deadly choking hazard."

Fox Business noted that Amazon sold the recalled toys between August 2023 and March 2026. They were manufactured in China and shipped from San Bernardino, California.

This is just one of a number of recent recalls addressing choking risks posed by children's products.

In early June, Walmart recalled 40,000 reusable baby bottles over a potential choking hazard, Fox reported. In January, another recall involved roughly 6,800 Yetonamr teething toys for similar toy safety violations.

What can you do?

Consumers are being told to take the teething toy away from children right away and contact GOPO Toys to receive a full refund.

The recall notice instructs consumers to cut all the silicone strings, write "DESTROYED" in permanent marker on the toy, and email a photo to recalls@gopotoys.com before throwing it away.

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