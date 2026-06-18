India warns that iPhone parts plant could be shut after wastewater allegedly taints farm wells

The board also accused Tata of not following its December instructions.

Regulators in India are weighing action against Tata Electronics' Hosur factory, a major Apple supplier, after Reuters reported that factory wastewater allegedly polluted wells relied on by neighboring farms.

Because the case touches both local water access and the environmental footprint of fast-growing tech production, it has drawn broader scrutiny.

What happened?

At the center of the case is Tata's plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which produces iPhone back panels along with other components. Reuters said farmers with land next to the site had been complaining for months that wastewater was harming both their fields and their open wells, prompting state officials to conduct five inspections from December 2025 through May 2026.

In a May 25 notice that had not previously been reported, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said those inspections found the factory had discharged wastewater into a rainwater-harvesting pond on the property and alleged that overflow from the pond later reached nearby wells.

The board also accused Tata of failing to follow its December instructions and asked the company to explain why the unit should stay open and keep its power connection.

The notice's central allegation was that wastewater had reached "groundwater in the open wells located in the adjacent agricultural lands."

Tata, meanwhile, said it was "committed to responsible business practices and protection of the environment and local communities." It disputed the allegations, saying an accredited independent lab had found the facility was "in full compliance with all regulatory norms."

Why does it matter?

Tata plays a major role in Apple's push to shift more iPhone production from China to India.

Counterpoint projects India will account for 26% of global iPhone output in 2026, up from 6% four years earlier.

That growth can create jobs, but it also raises the stakes when companies are accused of poor waste management or environmental claims that may not reflect conditions on the ground.

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