Target recalls 49,000 whale popping toys after dome detaches and a child starts choking

Anyone who owns the toy should take it out of use right away and keep it away from children.

Target is removing a toy for babies and toddlers from shelves after a dangerous defect prompted urgent safety concerns, the Consumer Product Safety Commission stated.

After reports that children could get to the loose pieces within the toys, the company has recalled the Gigglescape Under the Sea Popping Toy over a choking risk.

What happened?

According to the CPSC, nearly 49,000 units of the toy were recalled on July 2. The toy's recall number is 26-598.

Shoppers could buy the toy at Target stores across the country from August 2025 through January 2026 for about $10.

You can identify the toy by the Gigglescape name on the front of the packaging and on the underside of the blue base. The item has a whale-shaped blue base topped by a clear plastic dome, and colored balls inside jump upward when the outer plunger is pressed.

Officials said there have been nine reports of the dome coming off; and in one of those incidents, a child began to choke on one of the plastic balls.

What can I do?

Anyone who owns the Gigglescape Under the Sea Popping Toy should take it out of use right away and keep it away from children. To confirm you have the recalled toy, look for Gigglescape branding, and check whether it matches the description of the item.

If you are having trouble confirming that the toy is one of the recalled, the recall notice included several images of it to help with identification.

A full refund is available if the toy is returned to any Target location, per the CPSC. Customers who don't want to bring it back in person can contact Target for a prepaid mailing label to send the toy back to the company. You can contact Target online for help by visiting its website's customer assistance page.

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