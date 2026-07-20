Target recalls 211,000 Cat & Jack kids sandals after pearls detach, creating choking risk

No injuries had been reported when the recall was issued.

A children's sandal sold at Target is being recalled after a decorative detail raised a serious safety concern.

After getting reports that the sandals' plastic pearl accents were coming loose, the retailer told customers to stop using them right away because the detached pieces could pose a choking hazard to young children.

What happened?

On Thursday, Target announced a recall covering roughly 211,000 pairs of Cat & Jack-branded children's sandals, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled sandals are tan and feature two raffia straps, alongside gold buckles and plastic pearl decorations. They were sold in children's sizes 5T through 12T, and the Cat & Jack brand name is printed on the sole and underside of the shoe.

The shoes were sold for about $20 at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com from January 2026 through May 2026. They were imported by the Minneapolis-based company and made in Cambodia.

While the CPSC notice said Target received at least 23 reports of pearls detaching from the sandals, luckily, no injuries had been reported when the recall was issued. The recall number in this case is 26-629.

Why does it matter?

Small detached parts can be especially dangerous around toddlers, who are more likely to put objects in their mouths.

Decorative details such as beads, pearls, and buttons on children's products can pose a safety concern if they come loose and a child decides to put one in their mouth.

If you bought the sandals, stop using them, keep them away from children, and contact Target to get a full refund. Those who had purchased them will be asked to return the sandals to the store (or by mail).

For help, consumers can call 800-591-3869 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily or visit Target's recall information page online.

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