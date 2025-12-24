Target employee outraged after having to follow store's 'destroy' policy: 'They should be donated'

"We aren't allowed to take them anymore."

A Target employee highlighted an alarming instance of food waste that had the Reddit community up in arms.

What's happening?

The worker shared an image of a cart to the r/Target subreddit, which they said was filled with precisely 534 packets of crunchy cookie M&M's that were destined to be tossed.

"All of these are going to waste just because they are salvaged out and we aren't allowed to take them anymore and they most likely aren't going to get donated like it's supposed to," the OP said.

They noted that the products were still good until the following year, but they were not allowed to be taken or donated. This behavior contrasts with the store's vendor guidelines, which suggest unsellable food should be heavily discounted or redirected.

"They should be donated," a user insisted. The OP regretfully informed them that the products were "marked as destroy."

Posters with similar experiences revealed their stores donate the products nonetheless — or should, anyway. That was of little use to the OP, as they noted their store's donation bin was neglected.

Other remedies the community suggested were to move the condemned candies to the breakroom. The OP said they were forbidden from doing that due to an undisclosed issue. Sadly, it seemed the treasure trove of M&M's was destined for the dumpster.

Why is food waste important?

Surplus food waste is a gigantic problem. According to non-profit organization ReFED, 70.7 million tons of surplus food was generated in the U.S. in 2024, with retail making up 4.63 million of that waste.

That includes 392,000 tons of overproduction, comprising 8.5% of the sector contribution.

Food waste significantly impacts the environment. The food trash that heads to crowded landfills can contribute to the warming of the planet by releasing methane, a particularly potent gas that traps heat in the atmosphere.

Also, as food insecurity plagues many households, it's frustrating to see perfectly good food, even candy, not get donated. These M&M's could brighten someone's day instead of getting discarded for unclear reasons.

Is Target doing anything about this?

Target has said it has cut down on operational waste by 50% by 2025 from its 2017 baseline level, and it donated 161.8 million pounds of food in 2024. However, there's still room for improvement.

Target noted improved food forecasting as a solution, which appears to be a big problem in this case. Another move is tightening ties with food donation programs, which is a problem the OP drew attention to.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Addressing food waste involves both corporate responsibility and individual action. Companies like Walmart and Target can continue to make strides on composting and donations.

Consumers can also contribute by buying only what they need, which reduces how much heads to the trash. Maximizing your food by properly using the freezer is another move that can cut down on household food waste.

Companies like Too Good to Go are also stepping in to help consumers and businesses reduce their food waste.

