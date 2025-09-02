Energy company fires up game-changing plant to pull limitless energy from Earth's crust: 'A win for the country's energy security'

A renewable energy company in the Philippines started operations at a 7 billion-peso ($122 million) geothermal facility that will produce clean electricity for decades to come, Inquirer.net reported.

Energy Development Corporation activated its 22-megawatt facility in Sorsogon City on Friday. The Tanawon Geothermal Power Plant took 27 months to build and will produce 159,000 megawatt-hours yearly.

This development is another step forward for the Philippines, which ranks third globally in geothermal power production, per Inquirer.net. The country gets about 56% of its geothermal electricity from EDC's facilities alone.

Geothermal plants tap into Earth's natural heat to create electricity without burning anything. Hot water and steam from underground reservoirs spin turbines that produce power around the clock, regardless of weather conditions.

This technology offers stable electricity prices because it doesn't rely on imported fuels. Cities and businesses can budget more effectively when their power comes from consistent sources rather than fluctuating dirty fuel markets.

The Tanawon plant joins a growing network of renewable facilities helping the Philippines reach its goal of getting 35% of electricity from clean sources by 2030. Currently, renewables provide 22% of the nation's power. Coal still supplies most electricity needs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Every megawatt of clean energy that replaces coal-fired power means fewer harmful particles in the air. Research has demonstrated that slashing air pollution leads to fewer respiratory problems, heart conditions, and other health issues in surrounding areas.

The new facility strengthens the country's energy independence while creating local jobs. EDC worked with First Balfour Inc. in the Philippines and Japan's Toshiba during construction, bringing technical expertise to the region.

Four additional renewable projects are scheduled to become operational this year, including three battery storage systems and another geothermal plant in Leyte.

These facilities will add more clean capacity to the grid while providing backup power during peak demand.

Jerome Cainglet, EDC's president and chief operating officer, called the plant's launch "a win for the country's energy security and climate resilience journey," per Inquirer.net.

The company plans to complete an additional 5.6-megawatt binary geothermal facility located in Negros Occidental by 2026.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.