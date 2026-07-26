Tampa residents see power bills double, triple in brutal heat as storm surcharge nears end

"What went through my mind was, oh, there must be some sort of issue."

Summer air-conditioning demand is pushing power costs higher in Tampa, Florida and some residents say their monthly electric bills have risen to double or even triple their usual amount.

A hurricane-recovery fee is scheduled to come off customer bills soon, but with intense heat still gripping the area, many households expect expensive weeks to continue.

What's happening?

Residents around Tampa told FOX 13 that their latest power bills are far above normal. Among them is Tampa resident Jade Scott, who claimed her bill climbed from about $200 last month to roughly $470.

"What went through my mind was, oh, there must be some sort of issue," Scott told the station. "Like, you know how the water bill's high when there's a leak? I thought, surely there must just be something going on. But no, that's just the bill!"

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Another Tampa resident, Ignacio Torano, told FOX 13 that this month's electric bill reached $800, compared with the roughly $300 to $400 he usually pays.

Tampa Electric (TECO) says customers should get some near-term relief beginning August 1, when a surcharge connected to 2024 hurricane recovery is removed from bills. TECO spokesperson Cherie Jacobs said residential charges are expected to decrease by 11-12%.

"Just want to remind folks, it is still summer," Jacobs said. "Your energy use is still going to be higher than it is, say, in December."

Why does it matter?

For many households, an 11-12% drop will help, but it may not fully offset heavy summer air-conditioning use.

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High utility bills can quickly force people into difficult tradeoffs, especially during stretches of dangerous heat. Residents told FOX 13 that they have pushed the thermostat up to at least 78 degrees in an effort to lower costs, and Scott said the warmer indoor temperatures have made it harder to sleep.

What's being done?

For qualifying customers, TECO says it has flexible payment plans available, as well as online and in-home energy audits.

The company also provides rebates to homeowners who replace older air-conditioning equipment with more efficient systems, and customers in its Prime Time Plus program can receive monthly bill credits.

Jacobs also urged struggling customers to reach out directly.

"Right now, we know that prices are going up for everyone from the gas pump to the grocery store, and we feel that," she said, adding that the utility can help connect some customers with extended payment arrangements and financial assistance.

Some Tampa residents remain unconvinced that relief will come anytime soon.

"I don't have any words for it," Torano said. "I was shocked. I was like, alright, this isn't right. Something's wrong."

"And my sleep has gotten worse, and you know what? I don't believe the bill's going to be less," Scott added.

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