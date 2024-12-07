State officials sue county in effort to dodge regulations for controversial tent hotel — and it could have serious consequences

There is a dispute over whether the county or state should approve small systems like this.

Glamping can be a fun way to enjoy the outdoors while keeping some of the comforts you want, but a septic system is causing problems at one glamping site.

According to the WyoFile, the Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners is defending its stance on allowing a permit for the Basecamp Hospitality's Tammah tent hotel's septic system despite high levels of ammonia found in the groundwater from monitoring wells.

What's happening?

The Department of Environmental Quality notified the hotel in October to stop using the septic system and haul waste out until the issues are fixed.

The monitoring wells were put in to ensure the septic system didn't cause issues, and it met Class I standards in May. Unfortunately, 2.26 mg/L of ammonia was found in September, which is more than the 0.5 mg/L Wyoming standard. A follow-up test found 3.86 mg/L.

There were groups against the development, including Protect our Water Jackson Hole. Senior policy advisor for the organization Dan Heilig said, "Hate to say it, but 'we told you so.'"

According to the WyoFile, "The Board of Land Commissioners sued Teton County to block Teton County's electrical and fire inspections at Tammah." The state won at the district level, and the county appealed to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

There is a dispute over whether the county or state should approve small systems like this.

Why are high levels of ammonia in groundwater concerning?

Groundwater is crucial for communities, and, as WyoFile stated, many Teton County residents use the groundwater in the area. Communities use it for drinking water, watering agriculture, and raising livestock.

The Environmental Protection Agency also noted that ammonia is toxic to fish. It can reach aquatic life from runoff from polluted groundwater, and can stunt their growth, cause reproductive issues, change their behaviors, and cause death.

When fish die, it messes with the ecosystem that humans rely on. According to the EPA, ecosystems help keep flooding, droughts, and wildfires at bay. Once ecosystems are disrupted, that buffer is removed and allows for more extreme events. For example, if reefs and barrier islands are damaged, they can no longer protect coasts from storms.

What's being done about the contaminated groundwater?

"Protect our Water is appealing the state DEQ's permit for Tammah to construct its sewage system," per WyoFile.

Other groups have joined Teton County in the fight, including Wyoming Outdoor Council, Wyoming County Commissioners Association, the Jackson Hole group Citizens for Responsible Use of State Lands, Casper Mountain Preservation Alliance, and the Powder River Basin Resource Council.

You can also explore critical climate issues to better understand how this type of water pollution can affect you and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.