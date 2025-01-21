This dirt bike uses all-electric power to pack a serious punch: 'I wish that these were around when I was a youngster'

"It looks like an absolute hoot to drive."

Talaria, a leader in the electric dirt bike scene, has introduced a groundbreaking new model: the Sting MX5 Pro.

Announced by Luna Cycle in August, this all-electric dirt bike promises a mix of power, speed, and fun, making it an exciting new option for thrill-seekers and environmentally conscious riders alike.

If you thought your days of dirt biking were coming to an end, think again. The Sting MX5 Pro is designed to provide an exhilarating ride without the traditional dirt bike hassles — think reduced maintenance costs and a quieter, more eco-friendly experience.

Compared to its gas-powered counterparts, the Sting MX5 Pro requires less routine maintenance, which means fewer repairs and a longer lifespan.

The bike has a top speed of 59 mph and a range of up to 75 miles on a single charge, as it is built for both performance and convenience.

Talaria appears to recognize that the new Sting MX5 Pro is a step beyond typical Surron-style bikes and many of its previous models. With highway speeds and power capable of wearing out tires, the Sting MX5 Pro is a genuine lightweight dirt bike in every sense.

In a statement, the company said: "Talaria engineers have been working day and night to tune STING PRO to have the outstanding performance. It's more power, more fun, more durable, and more capable!"

This model is designed to appeal not just to adventure enthusiasts but also to those concerned about the environmental impact of traditional fuel-powered motorcycles. By switching to electric bikes, riders can significantly reduce their carbon footprints. And with no tailpipe emissions, this dirt bike helps tackle air pollution — offering a cleaner, greener ride on the trails.

"I wish that these were around when I was a youngster," one reader commented on an Electrek article about the Sting MX5 Pro. "It looks like an absolute hoot to drive."

Another chimed in with: "I think this is where electric motorcycles are really coming into their own. This is a great bike for what it does. It's not a 200mph missile but 17hp on a winding little track is awesome."

