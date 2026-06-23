Luxury salon owner accused of 17-hour shifts, 100-hour weeks, and $54,000 in stolen wages

"Please can you pay me half. I really need to send money to Ecuador for my children."

Prosecutors allege that employees at a luxury salon in Manhattan's Garment District were forced to work overnight stretches lasting 12 to 17 hours and were denied wages they had earned.

What happened?

Workers at Salon 1884, operated by Andrea Marshall on West 39th Street, were allegedly shorted about $54,000, leading to a grand larceny indictment against Marshall, amNY reported.

The indictment describes Marshall, 44, of Ridgewood, Queens, as assigning seamstresses long shifts on sewing machines she provided, with some workdays extending to 17 hours.

In one example cited in court records, prosecutors say at least two workers each put in more than 100 hours during a single week, according to amNY.

Authorities also allege that once those hours were worked, Marshall did not fully pay employees, repeatedly made up excuses for the missing money, arranged payment plans she failed to follow through on, and at times tried to compensate workers with clothing instead of cash.

According to amNY, she also faces counts of scheme to defraud, effect of failure to secure compensation, and failure to pay wages.

Prosecutors pointed to saddening text exchanges in which workers asked to be paid money they said they had already earned.

Texts reading, "Good afternoon, miss. Please can you pay me something. I need to send it to Ecuador. It's for my son. Please, I'm asking you. He's sick," and, "Miss Andrea, please can you pay me half. I really need to send money to Ecuador for my children. I really need it, miss, please help me," suggest that Marshall caused her employees significant distress and failed to pay them for long periods of time, according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Why does it matter?

Authorities say the missing wages affected workers' ability to cover housing and other basic expenses. Employees feared retaliation, and they didn't have the financial resources to take legal action against a large company.

Marshall's website states that she has more than 15 years of industry experience, founded Salon 1884 in 2021, and uses environmentally conscious materials. Those sustainability claims contradict allegations that workers were being harmed in the process, a theme often seen when major corporations participate in greenwashing.

The record further alleges that Marshall did not pay independent contractors, including hair stylists, and ignored legal demands for payment.

What are people saying?

Bragg said: "As alleged, Andrea Marshall, the owner of Salon 1884, exploited and stole approximately $54,000 in wages from her employees while selling luxury garments."

"Hard-working New Yorkers deserve every dollar they earn," he added.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said: "The wage theft case against Salon 1884 and Andrea Marshall is a powerful reminder that no one is above the law when it comes to protecting workers' rights. Wage theft is a crime, plain and simple, and will not be tolerated in New York State."

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