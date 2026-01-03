Disturbing video captures woman's disturbing road rage toward teenager on bike: 'This lady [is] trying to hit me'

"[What was] going through her head?"

A Florida woman was arrested for driving on a bike lane and chasing a teenager riding an electric bike.

Video footage shows the scary and disturbing chase that unfolded on Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, Florida, in June.

The footage, which was posted to FlaglerLive's YouTube channel (@ptristam) and shared by FloridaBicycling.com, shows a first- and third-person point of view, captured by the teenager himself and a driver who witnessed the pursuit.

As seen in the recording, an SUV is driving off the side of the main road — which appears to be a walking path or bike lane — following a bicyclist.

The chase, which took place at dusk, lasted more than a minute, with scary moments as the vehicle accelerated to close in on the bicyclist.

Subsequent footage, filmed by the teenager himself, documents the precarious situation.

"There's this lady trying to hit me," the teenager said in the video as he pans the camera behind him to show the vehicle following him.

The partner of the person filming the incident, who was driving the car in front of her, is seen turning at the intersection of Pine Lakes Parkway and Woodhaven Drive to intercept the SUV and halt the chase.

Palm Coast authorities arrested and charged Julia Lynn Kalthof, 65, on charges of "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and reckless driving," per FloridaBicycling.com.

Kalthof explained that she followed the teen because he rode his electric bike too fast through the neighborhood, and she wanted to speak with the teen's parents.

This incident was shared on the r/ebikes subreddit, where enraged commenters shared their thoughts.

"In what reality is it OK to not only chase a kid on a bike, but do it on a bike path?" the original poster asked.

"[What was] going through her head?" one user asked.

"I hope they throw the book at her," another added.

Chasing a bicyclist in a motor vehicle on a designated bike lane endangers not only the bicyclist being chased but also any pedestrians who use or commute on that path.

This road-rage incident, unfortunately, belongs to a broader pattern of road aggression and harassment that extends beyond riders of electric bikes.

Many electric vehicle owners have reported experiencing harassment because of their car type, which discourages widespread EV adoption — a movement that has helped significantly curb carbon pollution from burning dirty energy sources.

For example, a Mustang Mach-E driver was verbally taunted at a traffic light by an "EV hater."

A Cybertruck owner reached their limit with the nonstop harassment they and their family received when driving the Cybertruck, prompting the owner to trade their car in for peace of mind and their family's safety.

Electric vehicle charging stations have also been frequently vandalized, which could leave drivers vulnerable or stranded.

Electric vehicles are not flawless, but they offer an energy- and resource-saving alternative to traditional gas-powered vehicles, which release significantly more air pollution daily.

Mining activity is still required for battery production, which is essential for EVs. Around 7.7 million tons of materials are extracted per year to support the shift to low-carbon technologies.

However, 16.5 billion tons of coal, oil, and gas are pulled out of the Earth every year, and these materials can't be recycled.

