Startup gets funding boost that could be game-changer for investors: 'Now more important than ever'

A financial technology startup has raised over $3 million to help satiate a growing appetite for sustainable investments that contribute to a brighter future.

EU-Startups reported that Portuguese startup Goparity, which is based in Lisbon and also operates in Spain and Canada, has secured €2.9 million ($3.3 million) in its latest investment round, led by independent asset manager 3XP Global.

Goparity is among a number of companies prioritizing climate-smart investing as interest in it rises. The 2024 report from the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management found that nearly 80% of global investors are eyeing sustainable investments, with their favorable performance rates and climate science driving the market.

While the former consideration may be more self-explanatory, research suggests the latter is a crucial piece of the puzzle for future economic prosperity.

A joint report involving Boston Consulting Group suggests the cost of not addressing rising global temperatures — linked to supercharged extreme weather and more favorable conditions for disease spread, among other things — could be equivalent to as much as 27% of the cumulative gross domestic product, or three times the amount of global health care spending.

Since its establishment in 2017, Goparity has actively worked to connect companies and individuals with sustainable investment options, according to EU-Startups.

Its 335-plus "impact projects" have helped prevent more than 33,000 tons of planet-warming carbon from entering Earth's atmosphere, creating more than 4,000 jobs and supporting more than 86,000 people.

Goparity hopes the latest investment will help cement its place as an ethical finance platform at a time when major banks have withdrawn from the Net-Zero Banking Alliance — an initiative aimed at reducing harmful heat-trapping pollution.

"Investing in projects with an impact is now more important than ever. In just six weeks, between December 2024 and January 2025, the six largest banks in America and four of the largest banks in Canada left the UN's Net-Zero Banking Alliance," Goparity founder and CEO Nuno Brito Jorge said, per EU-Startups.

Schneider Electric, Mustard Seed Maze, Energy Access, Regenerative.eco, and InvestEco Capital Corp combined to contribute upward of €2.4 million ($2.7 million) in the new round after Goparity achieved €1 million ($1.1 million) in revenue for the first time last year.

Moving forward, the startup, which has received €470,000 ($535,000) in investments since its founding, also intends to expand its presence in South America, where several of its projects are financed. Additionally, it is aiming to attract new investors, with a focus on Europe and Canada.

"Investing in Goparity is reinforcing the belief that sustainable finance can be accessible, inclusive, and scalable. We are very excited to support an incredible team that is transforming the way we finance the future and making Impact [Innovation Fund] an easy — and real — choice for everyone," said Rita Branco, Impact Partner at 3XP Global.

