EU advances 3-label overhaul for investment funds amid confusion

Clearer labels could make it much easier for people to understand what their money is actually supporting.

The European Union is moving to make sustainable investing much easier to understand after years of confusion over what actually qualifies as a "green" fund.

Under the EU Council's latest plan, investment products would be sorted into three categories in a shift meant to curb greenwashing concerns and give people a clearer sense of what they are buying before choosing a fund.

What happened?

At the center of the proposed overhaul is the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. The EU Council has now set its negotiating position on a major revision to that framework, which, as ESG News reported, requires financial market participants to explain how they factor environmental, social, and governance risks and adverse impacts into investment products.

Instead of using today's often-misunderstood disclosure concepts, the proposal described by ESG News would place products into three new groups: sustainable, transition, and ESG basics.

The aim is to make it easier to tell which funds directly support sustainability goals, which are helping high-polluting sectors move in a better direction, and which simply take ESG factors into account without meeting stricter standards.

SFDR was created as a disclosure regime rather than a product-labeling tool, but many firms and investors have ended up using it as if it were one. That disconnect has made funds harder to compare, added to investor confusion, and left more room for vague marketing claims.

Makis Keravnos, minister of finance of the Republic of Cyprus, said the overhaul would help firms "more clearly communicate sustainability efforts and gain investors' trust," per ESG News.

Why does it matter?

Pension funds, insurance products, and retail investment options are often marketed using sustainability language, and clearer labels could make it much easier for people to understand what their money is actually supporting.

That could also help people avoid paying fees for products that sound climate-friendly but lack strong evidence to back those claims. If the rules become simpler and more consistent across the EU, financial firms may also spend less time navigating unclear requirements, which could eventually help reduce compliance costs passed on to customers.

When more capital flows credibly toward cleaner energy, lower-pollution infrastructure, and companies with measurable transition plans, it can help reduce harmful carbon pollution and improve air quality over time.

Because Europe often helps set the pace for sustainable finance standards, the final shape of these rules could also influence how funds are marketed well beyond the EU.

What's being done?

The council's plan adds more guardrails meant to make the labels meaningful.

If firms choose to identify and disclose principal adverse impacts on sustainability factors, they would need to rely on at least three mandatory indicators from a European Commission list. That would improve comparability across products.

The proposal also addresses one of the thorniest questions in climate finance: whether fossil fuel-linked companies can be included in a transition strategy. Under the council's approach, they could qualify for the "transition" category only if they met specific conditions, including directing at least 20% of capital expenditure to activities aligned with the EU taxonomy and following a clear, time-bound plan to cut pollution.

The framework would also allow some broad-use issuances by EU public sector bodies to fall within the transition category, while certain alternative investment funds sold only to professional investors would be exempt from the categorization rules.

If the law is finalized, clearer categories and mandatory indicators could make it easier to compare retirement and investment options without having to decode dense ESG jargon.

According to ESG News, Keravnos said the update means "investors will be able to understand and compare sustainability-related financial products more easily" and that the review will help drive investment while "boosting environmental and social objectives."

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