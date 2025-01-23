Retailer sparks controversy after rejecting donations for LA fire victims: 'We want to make sure...'

One sustainable fashion brand's good deed recently stirred up some unintended controversy.

Pickle — an app that allows users to rent clothing from other people's closets — recently held a clothing drive to benefit those affected by the recent Los Angeles fires. But, according to a Page Six report, some were left surprised when the brand turned away clothing donations from fast-fashion brands.

What's happening?

During Pickle's clothing drive in New York City, the brand reportedly rejected donations from brands including Zara and H&M. And some would-be donors weren't happy with the decision.

"I asked if they considered Nike fast fashion, and [they] said it was acceptable," one attendee of the clothing drive told Page Six. "My response in my head was, 'Oh yeah? I wonder if the people working in the Nike sweatshops would agree.'"

In a post on Instagram Stories, Pickle addressed those donating: "It's imperative that you only donate high-quality items! We are no longer taking fast fashion brands (Zara, H&M, Edikted, etc.) We want to make sure those affected by the fires are receiving only the best pieces to help rebuild their lives!"

A spokesperson for Pickle told Page Six the brand was accepting fast-fashion pieces earlier in the day, but after receiving "four times the estimated amount of donations," Pickle staff started to be more selective when evaluating donated items.

The spokesperson told the outlet the brand was especially prioritizing "brand-new and high-quality pieces designed to hold up over time as people rebuilt their lives and wardrobes."

Why is avoiding fast fashion important?

Whether you agree with Pickle's decision or not, fast fashion has quality and ethical issues that impact our wardrobes and our world. Fast-fashion brands make clothing with cheap materials and ethically questionable labor, giving plenty of reason to be critical. But because these brands allow customers to stay on trend without breaking the bank, fast fashion remains quite popular.

With fast-fashion brands producing clothing as cheaply as possible, consumers cycle through these low-quality pieces quickly. And that can cause a serious strain on the planet. According to Earth.org, more than 101 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills annually, with the average U.S. consumer throwing away an estimated 81.5 pounds of clothing a year. Globally, only about 12% of used clothing is recycled.

Though inexpensive, fast-fashion pieces are notorious for wearing out quickly, forcing you to consume more and, in most cases, spend more over time. That's why buying high-quality clothing from ethical brands or shopping secondhand is better for your wallet and the planet.

What's being done to prevent fast-fashion donations from going to landfills?

Some people cleaning out their wardrobes may run into fast-fashion pieces in wearable condition. And those pieces — yes, even with their questionable origins — deserve a second life instead of wasting away in landfills.

After deciding to turn away fast-fashion items, Pickle told Page Six that they "provided information on nearby organizations better equipped to take them."

Indeed, many thrift stores accept fast-fashion donations — and there are always neighborhood groups and Buy Nothing groups online to list your unwanted fast-fashion clothing items. Just be transparent about the brand name.

If you see a fast-fashion item you like in a thrift store, don't feel bad about purchasing it secondhand. Prolonging the life of an item is always a good thing over increasing its chances of ending up in a landfill or textile waste dumping ground, even if you wouldn't normally support fast-fashion brands.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.