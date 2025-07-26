PepsiCo unveils ambitious plan for new facility with game-changing feature: 'A very important prerequisite for us'

PepsiCo in the Netherlands has entered into an energy-use flexibility contract with Dutch grid operator Liander that dictates it will only purchase power when there is sufficient supply available, as Smart Energy International reported.

The thermal energy will be supplied by Eneco, a Dutch utility, for use in production at PepsiCo's potato chip facility in Broek op Langedijk — but only when capacity is available on the electric grid.

Eneco converts sustainable electricity into hot air, which is used to heat the oil PepsiCo uses to fry the chips. The hot air can also be stored for later use, replacing the use of natural gas with sustainable electricity.

The use of sustainable electricity reduces PepsiCo's carbon dioxide emissions by more than 50%, diminishing the amount of air pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. This method of powering the chip making process is expected to begin in fall. Under the contract, PepsiCo is allocated capacity on the electric grid outside peak usage times each day.

Using sustainable electricity –– especially in the manufacturing industry –– helps the environment in a big way by reducing pollution and using power in a way that does not deplete the planet's resources.

PepsiCo is one of the top global plastic polluters, so the steps the company is taking to reduce pollution and use sustainable energy are vital.

PepsiCo has invested in other measures to combat its impact on the environment, turning to sustainable agriculture and making efforts to reduce plastic waste by increasing packaging that can be returned and refilled.

You can encourage companies to move toward sustainability by supporting the ones with eco-friendly initiatives. Purchasing products from companies that mitigate negative impacts sends a message that conserving the environment with such policies is not only good for the planet but also beneficial to bottom lines. This fosters further steps and pushes other companies to work toward a more sustainable future.

"Access to flexible sustainable electricity is a very important prerequisite for us to be able to make production in our chip factory in Broek op Langedijk more sustainable," Japo Ouwerkerk, director of corporate affairs at PepsiCo Northern Europe, said.

