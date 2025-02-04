Supreme Court issues 'landmark' decision in lawsuit against major industry: 'Immense costs ... caused by the defendants'

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to allow Honolulu officials to proceed with a lawsuit against the dirty fuel industry for an alleged decades-long misinformation campaign.

The decision comes almost five years after the city and county of Honolulu, as well as the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, sued Sunoco and Shell along with 15 other energy companies for infringements of state law.

They charged Big Oil with creating a public nuisance and failing to warn the public of the risks posed by its products. In 2023, the Supreme Court of Hawai'i ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, allowing the litigation to proceed.

However, the decision was quickly petitioned by the accused oil companies. In an attempt to block the lawsuit, the defendants sought to bring the case in front of federal judges, arguing that state courts cannot rule on interstate affairs.

After the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to deny the oil companies' appeal, the lawsuit will proceed in Hawai'i.

"This landmark decision upholds our right to enforce Hawai'i laws in Hawai'i courts, ensuring the protection of Hawai'i taxpayers and communities from the immense costs and consequences of the climate crisis caused by the defendants' misconduct," said Ben Sullivan, executive director and chief resilience officer for the city and county of Honolulu's Office of Climate Change, Sustainability, and Resiliency.

The decision marks the fourth time since 2023 that the Supreme Court has rejected petitions by the dirty fuel industry to obstruct cases alleging public deception about its products' role in the climate crisis.

Though none of the litigation has yet gone to trial, the Supreme Court's decisions to allow them, as well as other lawsuits against energy companies, to proceed will have significant implications for holding the industry's biggest polluters accountable for alleged crimes against people and the environment.

According to the United Nations, dirty energy is responsible for more than 75% of all planet-warming pollution. As the climate grows hotter, severe weather phenomena such as hurricanes and wildfires are made more disastrous, putting people's lives and livelihoods in jeopardy.

Burning dirty fuels also has devastating effects on human health. Breathing in pollutants released by the combustion of these fuels can lead to serious issues, including respiratory disorders, cardiovascular dysfunction, neurological problems, and cancer.

In attempting to hold these dirty energy companies accountable, there is hope that the effects of our planet's overheating can be mitigated to improve the health of people and Earth.

