Onlooker sparks outrage with photos of US billionaire's 2 massive yachts: 'I can't fathom'

A pedestrian spotted a billionaire's two superyachts docked near the billionaire's waterfront properties. They shared a picture of the two yachts on the r/Boats Reddit forum.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Tilman Fertitta's two personal yachts. Both of them creatively named 'Boardwalk,'" the original poster identified. The picture shows two superyachts whose sizes exceed the properties that they are docked next to. One is parked horizontally, parallel to the dock; the other is parked vertically, perpendicular to the dock.

As the OP identified, both of the boats were named "Boardwalk." The smaller one in the back, built in 2010, is a tri-deck superyacht measuring about 50 meters (or 164 feet) long. The newer Boardwalk yacht was built in 2021 and measures 77 meters (250 feet) long.

Both yachts feature high-end amenities including helipads, pools, gyms, wine cellars, and more.

"I have one 16 foot bass boat and that's more than enough for me, especially financially. I can't fathom someone needing something that big, let alone two of them," one commenter said.

The OP added that the billionaire uses the yacht's helipads as his personal airport, flying in and landing on either of the yachts' helipads.

Flying private and running a superyacht contribute a significant amount of pollution in a short amount of time.

The International Council on Clean Transportation estimates that private jets released up to 19.5 million tonnes (over 21 million tons) of harmful gas pollution in 2023.

The top 300 superyachts globally release a total of almost 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, which translates to over 25,000,000 gallons of diesel consumed, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

These numbers are highly discouraging for the average consumer who does their best to reduce their carbon footprint, but witnesses these large displays of wealth that negate all individual efforts to reduce harmful gas pollution and hinder rising global temperatures.

"I even saw him watching the Houston rockets on tv inside his boat once. He owns them so it's not like he couldn't go to the game in person," the OP added.

