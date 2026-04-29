$500 million superyacht sails through Strait of Hormuz despite ongoing conflict

Despite a blockade at the Strait of Hormuz, a massive superyacht reportedly tied to Russian billionaire and oligarch Alexei Mordashov sailed through the waterway this weekend, spurring headlines and outrage.

As the war in Iran continues, the restriction of boat traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has become central to the conflict, with oil prices fluctuating wildly as a result. Roughly a fifth of the world's liquified natural gas and crude oil moves through the strait.

Iran has struck several boats trying to get through the strait, while the United States, in its blockade, has directed many ships to return to their ports. Yet, neither nation seemed to take issue with a Russian billionaire's vessel sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

An unnamed source told The Guardian on Tuesday that "Iran did not interfere with the movement of the yacht, as it is a civilian vessel of a friendly country conducting a peaceful transit," adding that "the American side also raised no questions regarding the yacht's movement, as it did not call at Iranian ports and has no connection to Iran."

The 465-foot long boat, named Nord, sailed from Dubai to Muscat on Saturday without resistance. Nord cost more than half a billion dollars and sailed under a Russian flag. It is also equipped with a submarine, helipad, and even a swimming pool, according to the BBC. While Nord is technically not owned by Mordashov, it is reportedly tied to a firm that his wife owns.

The superyacht's movement is especially noteworthy as many Russian oligarchs and the Russian government have already benefited from the conflict. According to The Hill, the war and associated oil shocks have earned Russia hundreds of millions of dollars more in oil sales.

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Mordashov himself has become enormously wealthy from the mining industry. His company, Severstal, is Russia's largest steel and mining firm, and it has helped Mordashov grow his net worth to nearly $37 billion, per the BBC.

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