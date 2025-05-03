  • Business Business

Curious vacationer captures photo of bizarre yacht in harbor: 'Definitely an interesting design'

"Boaty McBoatface?"

by Drew Jones
"Boaty McBoatface?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user went on a vacation in Monaco and was baffled by an odd-looking ship in the Mediterranean Sea. The tourist took to Reddit to find out what kind of ship it was, and they were especially curious about the purpose of its "bulbous nose."

"It doesn't seem to be an aesthetic decision, and nor would it handle big seas particularly well," they discussed in the caption.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP wasn't alone in thinking the ship had an unusual look, as one user added, "Definitely an interesting design." 

Overall, the r/boats subreddit community was not a fan of the yacht's aesthetic. "Boaty McBoatface?" one commenter quipped.

"Striking resemblance, but looks more like Yachty McYachtface to my eye," another user replied.

A Redditor informed the thread that the ship is a superyacht explorer named Olivia O.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

According to Superyacht Times, Olivia O is the 124th largest yacht in the world. At nearly 89 meters (292 feet) in length, Olivia O sports a helipad on deck, a swimming pool, a movie theater, and even an elevator. The luxury yacht can hold roughly 20 guests with 30 crew members on board.

Unfortunately, this type of luxury can be extremely damaging to the planet. Fortune reports that just one superyacht can release more than 7,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year, over 1,500 times the pollution of a typical car. With their massive fuel consumption and the pollution they contribute to both air and water, superyachts stand out as a prime example of unsustainable practices.

Although seemingly unintentional, yachts contribute to noise and plastic pollution as well as accidental oil spills. As yacht sales reach record highs, there's increasing pressure to introduce emission regulations aimed at safeguarding the environment and local marine ecosystems.

While yachts like Olivia O may turn heads with their unique designs and over-the-top amenities, their environmental impact is far less glamorous. In an era increasingly defined by climate awareness, these vessels raise a deeper concern due to their environmental impact. 

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x