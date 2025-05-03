Curious vacationer captures photo of bizarre yacht in harbor: 'Definitely an interesting design'

A Reddit user went on a vacation in Monaco and was baffled by an odd-looking ship in the Mediterranean Sea. The tourist took to Reddit to find out what kind of ship it was, and they were especially curious about the purpose of its "bulbous nose."

"It doesn't seem to be an aesthetic decision, and nor would it handle big seas particularly well," they discussed in the caption.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP wasn't alone in thinking the ship had an unusual look, as one user added, "Definitely an interesting design."

Overall, the r/boats subreddit community was not a fan of the yacht's aesthetic. "Boaty McBoatface?" one commenter quipped.

"Striking resemblance, but looks more like Yachty McYachtface to my eye," another user replied.

A Redditor informed the thread that the ship is a superyacht explorer named Olivia O.

According to Superyacht Times, Olivia O is the 124th largest yacht in the world. At nearly 89 meters (292 feet) in length, Olivia O sports a helipad on deck, a swimming pool, a movie theater, and even an elevator. The luxury yacht can hold roughly 20 guests with 30 crew members on board.

Unfortunately, this type of luxury can be extremely damaging to the planet. Fortune reports that just one superyacht can release more than 7,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year, over 1,500 times the pollution of a typical car. With their massive fuel consumption and the pollution they contribute to both air and water, superyachts stand out as a prime example of unsustainable practices.

Although seemingly unintentional, yachts contribute to noise and plastic pollution as well as accidental oil spills. As yacht sales reach record highs, there's increasing pressure to introduce emission regulations aimed at safeguarding the environment and local marine ecosystems.

While yachts like Olivia O may turn heads with their unique designs and over-the-top amenities, their environmental impact is far less glamorous. In an era increasingly defined by climate awareness, these vessels raise a deeper concern due to their environmental impact.

