Twice targeted by eco-activists, Walmart heiress's $300 million yacht now hides its name in Spain

Spain is once again hosting Nancy Walton Laurie's superyacht Kaos, but this time the vessel's arrival appears to be attracting far less public attention than in previous years.

After being targeted twice by climate activists in 2023, the 361-foot vessel, reportedly valued at $300 million, has returned to the Spanish city of Malaga with a noticeably lower profile, according to Luxurylaunches.

What happened?

Kaos arrived in Malaga accompanied by its support vessel, Kalm, which is estimated to be worth roughly $30 million.

The arrival lacked the high-profile visibility often associated with a yacht of this size and value.

Observers noticed several signs of increased discretion. The vessel reportedly entered the port with its name obscured from view, while a private security guard was stationed on the dock.

MarineTraffic data also indicated that the yacht remained in Malaga following its arrival.

Much of the attention surrounding Kaos stems from a series of climate protests in 2023.

On July 17 of that year, climate activists in Barcelona threw black and red paint onto the yacht as part of a demonstration highlighting concerns about wealth inequality and the environmental impact of luxury travel.

A second protest followed on September 8, 2023, when activists again targeted the vessel, this time using biodegradable red paint and displaying a banner reading, "Billionaires should not exist."

The yacht itself is known for its extensive amenities. According to reports, it includes 15 guest suites, multiple swimming pools, a helipad, an aquarium, a cinema, and a venue known as The London Bar, complete with smoke machines and a DJ booth.

Why does it matter?

Superyachts have increasingly become a flashpoint in discussions about climate, resource consumption, and economic inequality.

These vessels require significant amounts of fuel, maintenance, and materials to operate.

In addition to the emissions associated with travel, many superyachts rely on support ships, onboard power systems, and luxury amenities that can further increase their environmental footprint.

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