Onlooker captures video of superyacht crashing into dock multiple times: 'Captain said he lost all controls'

A Reddit video showing a superyacht docking incident is sparking reactions online to luxury vessels and excessive lifestyles.

The clip, shared on the r/ShipCrashes subreddit, captures up-close the moment a huge yacht drifts forward toward a marina dock, slamming into it and splitting boards.

After reversing course, seemingly in the clear, the footage (click here if the embedded video doesn't appear) cuts to the ship crashing yet again into the dock, causing even more damage the second time around.

According to the clip's caption, the "captain reported power and steering failure, used the bow thrusters to hit the dock instead of the rocky shoal and bridge." In other words, the collision may have been a deliberate attempt to avoid an even worse crash that, presumably, could have also caused severe damage to the yacht itself.

When asked why the captain didn't kill the engines after losing control, the original poster replied in the comments, "Captain said he lost all controls on the bridge and engine room. Unsure if he had a kill switch or if it wasn't working."

Beyond consuming massive amounts of fuel, superyachts often dwarf the marinas and other boats around them and can cause significant damage, whether by crashing into a dock or ruining marine habitats and requiring expensive shoreline repairs.

Responses ranged from sarcasm to criticism of wealthy lifestyles perpetuated by yacht culture.

One commenter jokingly said, "Ok, NOW she's parked!"

Another added, "Wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if the rich a-hole who owns the yacht RUNS an insurance company. Different rules and treatment for the rulers of the Earth after all."

Another person responded, "In the scenario where the guys owns the yacht and the insurance company, filing a claim is just moving money from the left pocket to the right pocket."

