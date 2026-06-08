$200 million megayacht with $20 million yearly costs turns heads off Mallorca coast

A megayacht carries a substantial fuel burden, along with its luxury appeal.

Off Mallorca, the superyacht Avantage has become a local talking point this week, attracting notice for more than its polished appearance.

According to a report from Majorca Daily Bulletin, the 87-meter vessel anchored near Bendinat along the island's affluent southwest coastline is estimated to be worth about $200 million, and its annual operating costs are said to be roughly $20 million.

What happened?

Completed in 2020, Avantage was built by the German shipyard Lürssen. It is also regarded as one of the Mediterranean's most recognizable luxury yachts.

The yacht is reportedly owned by one of Kazakhstan's wealthiest individuals, billionaire Bulat Utemuratov, whose investments include mining, finance, media, and real estate.

Why does it matter?

A megayacht carries a substantial fuel burden along with its luxury appeal. A vessel built for 14 guests, staffed by 18 crew members, and designed for long-distance ocean travel reflects a high level of energy consumption.

Large luxury yachts are associated with significant carbon pollution, and these planet-warming emissions contribute to hotter temperatures, stronger storms, and rising sea levels. Coastal communities are often among the first to feel those impacts, even as ultra-luxury travel continues to expand.

The contrast between extreme private consumption and everyday reality also comes up in debates over oversized homes, private jets, and other high-emissions status symbols.

A $200 million yacht with $20 million in annual operating costs is a flashy symbol of excess, especially at a time when communities around the world are being asked to conserve resources and prepare for a warming future.

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