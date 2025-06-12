Residents outraged after massive yacht arrives in port: 'Make him regret coming to our city'

"And that's not even the worst thing about it."

A large superyacht was photographed making its way into Bristol, England, and the reaction was less than kind.

The two-toned 60-meter (197-foot) Akula was built by Italian designer Rossinavi and comes with a Japanese-inspired spa on board.

Considered a form of "ecocide," superyachts are massive sources of pollution with a devastating environmental impact. Generally seen as a symbol of wealth and excess, yachts certainly come at a steep price: our planet.

Oxfam International reported that "superyachts and jets of Europe's elite emit more carbon pollution in a week than the world's poorest 1% emits in a lifetime." This is ironic, considering the people hardest hit by rising temperatures, flash floods, and food insecurity are often those who have done the least to cause these problems.

However, not all superyachts are bad. In fact, the Akula might be better than most.

Recycled sails are among the sustainable design choices that were "chosen for its sustainability, short supply chain and lack of chemicals" as explained by Boat International. None of the wood in the boat is chemically treated. Partial electric propulsion reduces fuel consumption and minimizes noise pollution. It also has the ability to hover over protected areas and serves as a base for scientific research.

The good news is that awareness has encouraged more climate-friendly solutions. The world's first fully electric tugboat has entered the market. Arc Boats offers customized electric boats, while Silent Yachts features solar-powered luxury vessels.

The yacht's arrival was not well-received, although it's safe to assume most people weren't aware of the eco-friendly features.

"Make him regret coming to our city," a Redditor commented.

"I wouldn't be mad if someone sunk it," one person shrugged.



Another wrote that Akula means shark in Russian, to which someone responded: "And that's not even the worst thing about it."

