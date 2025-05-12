Lawmakers take dramatic step to shield high-profile landmark — but experts warn the threat isn't over

It's difficult to overstate how important mangrove forests are.

Lawmakers in Bangladesh recently approved a plan to prohibit new industrial ventures within 10 kilometers of the Sundarbans, a critical habitat for several important endangered species. The region is designated as an ecologically critical area and recognized internationally as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The measure enhances existing environmental protections agreed upon in 2021. According to reporting by The Business Standard, existing industries within the ECA will be overseen by a "neutral team of experts" to assess their environmental impact. The move will provide a welcome boost to conservation efforts in the area.

The Sundarbans is the largest mangrove forest area in the world, at more than 10,000 square kilometers (6,213 miles), but it has been shrinking by roughly 16 square kilometers (10 miles) every year since 1991, per Earth.org.

It's difficult to overstate how important mangrove forests are.

They are essentially forest wetlands found in tropical and subtropical climates. Among other features, mangrove forests protect coastlines, filter water, sequester vast amounts of carbon, and provide a habitat for many species.

The Sundarbans is home to 260 species of birds and the critically endangered Bengal tiger, Indian python, and estuarine crocodile.

About 95% of the Bengal tiger's historic habitat has been lost, and the Sundarbans is one of the few remaining sites where the tigers can roam freely. As the World Wildlife Fund notes, one of the world's largest and most uniquely adapted tiger populations is found in the area.

Like other nations in the Indian subcontinent, Bangladesh heavily relies on fossil fuels to meet its energy needs.

Solar energy accounts for just 1.3% of its energy production, far below the global average of 15%, per Ember. Accordingly, Bangladesh had the second-worst air quality in the world in the 2024 AQI rankings.

While there is clearly much to be done, the government's move to enhance environmental protections in such an important area is a step in the right direction.

