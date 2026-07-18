Subaru recalls 541,237 SUVs after wrong weight label could lead to overloading, crashes

Drivers still need the corrected information to use their vehicles safely.

Subaru owners who rely on their SUVs for school drop-offs, grocery runs, and family road trips now have another recall to keep track of.

Federal regulators say more than 541,000 vehicles may have been sold with incorrect weight-limit information, an error that could leave drivers carrying more than their SUVs can safely handle.

What happened?

Certain Ascent, Forester, and Crosstrek SUVs are included in a Subaru recall tied to load-capacity stickers, which are meant to show the maximum combined weight of passengers and cargo a vehicle can safely carry.

According to Fox Business, some Ascent, Forester, and Crosstrek models were among the affected vehicles fitted with incorrect weight-limit labels, a mistake that could cause owners to overload them.

An incorrect label can make drivers believe their vehicle is within its safe carrying limit even when it is not. That can put extra strain on tires, brakes, and suspension components, while also affecting handling and stopping distance.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in its recall notice that "these vehicles were manufactured with an incorrect Gross Axle Weight Rating on the certification label. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 110."

The NHTSA added that "an incorrect GAWR label may lead to an overloaded vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash."

What's being done?

To address the recall, per the notice, "Subaru will mail a new certification label to owners, free of charge. Owners may also choose to have a dealer install the new label, free of charge. Letters informing the owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed August 25, 2026."

While there is no mechanical repair involved, drivers still need the corrected information to use their vehicles safely.

Owners can look for recall notices from Subaru and can also search their vehicle identification number in the recall database to find out whether their SUV is included. The NHTSA campaign number for this recall is 26V436000.

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