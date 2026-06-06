Subaru's new EVs are already outselling the Solterra as May sales top 3,000

The Solterra still leads the brand's EV sales this year, but the newer models are closing the gap quickly.

Subaru's electric vehicle lineup may finally be finding its footing.

Just about two months after arriving at dealerships, the automaker's two newest electric SUVs are already outselling the Solterra on a monthly basis, pushing Subaru past 3,000 EVs sold in May.

According to Electrek, Subaru updated the Solterra for 2026 and introduced two new electric SUVs this year: the smaller Uncharted and the larger, more rugged Trailseeker. The company also has a three-row electric SUV called the Getaway coming later this year.

In Subaru's latest sales update, the Uncharted led the brand's EV lineup in May with 1,270 units sold, while the Trailseeker sold 1,074 units and the Solterra sold 750 units.

That brought Subaru's total EV sales for the month to 3,094.

The Solterra still leads the brand's EV sales this year, with 4,919 sold through May, but the newer models are closing the gap quickly after going on sale in March.

The refreshed Solterra offers up to 288 miles of range, up from 227 miles, and Subaru said its new battery preconditioning setup is designed for it to charge from 10% to 80% in less than 35 minutes, even in cold weather.

More EV choices at different price points also expand the lineup, from the $34,995 Uncharted to the more adventure-focused $39,995 Trailseeker, which can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

EVs can also cost less to own over time than gas vehicles. Drivers can save significantly since electric models typically require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

Subaru is offering a $2,000 customer cash rebate alongside 0% financing, too, making these EVs more competitive with gas and hybrid alternatives.

Charging at home can lower costs even further than relying on public chargers.

Installing solar panels reduces those costs more since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public stations or drawing electricity from the grid.

Subaru is leaning in to capability in its pitch, calling the Solterra's 8.3 inches of ground clearance "best in class" and touting Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive.

One of the biggest complaints about the older Solterra was charging performance, and Subaru said the new battery preconditioning system is designed to address that directly.

The lineup now includes an entry-level, sportier EV in the Uncharted and a roomier, more powerful option in the Trailseeker.

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