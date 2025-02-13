This next-gen Subaru has new tech without a price bump — here's what to expect

"My favorite part is that I never have to go to the gas station."

Subaru's 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid is set to arrive in fall 2025, and it's already highly anticipated.

The price of the all-wheel drive 2026 version of the electric vehicle has not been released yet, but the 2025 model is the second lowest-priced model the brand has to offer in the United States.

It's said to feature some new technology that will make the driving experience even more comfortable.

According to Green Car Reports, Subaru said, "the Crosstrek Hybrid lineup will offer a tablet-style 11.6-inch touchscreen system including audio, climate settings, and more."

The EV will also be equipped with over-the-air updates and has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, with entertainment options including satellite radio. At the same time, the unit has a "12.3-inch digital gauge cluster" that can display navigation instructions.

The latest suite of camera-based EyeSight active-safety features will be available, which include cyclist and pedestrian identification, as well as emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and a rear cross-traffic alert system.

Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide. According to Rho Motion, 17.1 million EVs were sold across the globe in 2024, representing a 25% jump compared to 2023's numbers.

This is great news for environmentalists. Auditel shared data from the United Kingdom's Royal Society which said electric vehicles can reduce carbon emissions by 17% to 30% over their life cycle compared to gasoline-powered cars, meaning that with more EVs on the road, a drastic reduction in pollution comes with it.

Critics have flaunted claims that EVs cause environmental pollution and degradation through mining metals for batteries. Roughly 30 million tons of minerals annually are needed for clean energy transition; however, this is in opposition to the 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels that are dug up out of the Earth every year. Thus, EVs are still quantifiably better for the environment than dirty fuel-powered equivalents.

What's more, switching to an EV from an internal combustion engine-powered car can save up to $1.5k a year on gas and maintenance costs.

Lauren, who recently bought an EV, told The Cool Down: "My favorite part is that I never have to go to the gas station, it just charges overnight and is ready to go in the morning."

Never having to step foot in a gas station seems like proof enough of the need for a new EV.

