30 students modeled thrifted glamour and wearable art in a fast-fashion revolt that reached 68,000

The runway paired dramatic presentation with reused clothing that felt personal, polished, and new.

A student-run runway show is proving that a protest against fast fashion can also be glamorous, creative, and widely shared online.

At the "Thrifted Runway" show, 30 students modeled secondhand fashion and wearable art, and the event's online reach climbed to around 68,000 people.

What happened?

The fashion show centered on thrifted clothing and upcycled design. Thirty students from Dawson College in Montreal modeled, and more than 100 students and faculty either attended or helped put on the event.

According to Canada's National Observer, the students appeared in "favorite high-fashion, thrifted looks and wearable art," highlighting the possibilities of secondhand fashion. Calling it a "movement against the fast fashion industry," the organizer, Anne Liang, said the event reached 48,000 people on Instagram, plus another 20,000 through a personal account.

Some students styled pieces they had already thrifted, while others worked with a local thrift store. The runway paired dramatic presentation with reused clothing that felt personal, polished, and new.

Why does it matter?

Fast fashion depends on constant consumption, rapidly changing trends, and large-scale production that can generate enormous amounts of waste. Events like this challenge the model by celebrating clothes that already exist and showing that style does not have to come with a brand-new price tag.

Thrifting can also help consumers save money. Shoppers can often find everyday necessities such as jeans, coats, kitchenware, and furniture for a fraction of retail prices. You can also discover rare thrift-store treasures at steep discounts. Browsing resale racks can lead to unique, valuable finds that would be difficult to spot in a big-box store.

The runway format reframed thrifted fashion as aspirational. On this stage, secondhand clothing was not treated as a backup plan. It was the main event.

What are people saying?

By describing the show as a "movement against the fast fashion industry," Liang positioned it as both a creative outlet and an argument for change. "My generation buys a lot of fast fashion, and thrifting is often stigmatized. But I came to see fast fashion as the truly second-rate option, with its ecological damage, exploitative labor, and wasteful culture. It symbolizes overconsumption," she said.

The success of the show has inspired Liang to take her message off campus. "It was such a success that I now hope to curate a thrift fashion show for all Montrealers," Liang noted. "I want to help people who love fashion see they can enjoy style without spending a fortune or harming people and the planet."

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