Officials spark 'disdain' with ruling on costly new fee: 'Shamefully inadequate'

A Canadian town council has narrowly voted down a plan that would offer stormwater rebates to rural residents, who frequently manage stormwater retention without outside help. Hamilton city council rejected the stormwater rebates plan in a nine-to-seven vote.

Ward 15 councillor Ted McMeekin told FlamboroughToday that the move was "shamefully inadequate in terms of fairness and equity," according to the Trillium.

What's happening?

The City of Hamilton, Ontario, will introduce new stormwater fees beginning April 1, 2026.

Often referred to as a "rain tax," the program will charge businesses and residences with non-absorbent surfaces, like pavement, for the maintenance of sewers and other stormwater-collection systems, as detailed by the Trillium. On average, single-family homes can expect to pay $100-200 annually for upkeep.

Why is this important?

Rural residents already pay for private wells and septic services — and therein lies part of the problem. Whereas an urban dweller will see a $40 uptick on their bills, rural residents will pay significantly more due to the stacked fees, even though they receive fewer services from Hamilton Water.

"The residents in the rural areas are feeling disdain. They are feeling forgotten, they are feeling ignored, they are feeling dismissed," said Ward 9 councillor Brad Clark, who serves Stoney Creek, according to the Trillium.

More broadly, residents of rural communities can also be particularly vulnerable to the effects of a changing climate, including more intense extreme weather.

The Association of American Medical Colleges, for example, examined how high heat, wildfire smoke, and worsening flood events are creating new challenges in areas that may already have limited access to healthcare. In short, having to pay stormwater fees without receiving services directly in return may end up being a major financial burden.

What's being done about this?

On an individual level, choosing native plants for a rain garden in your yard can make your property more flood-proof. Yet Ward 13 councillor Alex Wilson voted against a proposal to further consider a rebate program, saying that implementing a plan would require too much clerical work.

"Whether you live in the rural area or the urban area, whether you have a driveway that's twice as big as your neighbours, we're going to treat residential properties consistently," Wilson said, according to the Trillium.

Meanwhile, Ward 11 councillor Mark Tadeson, who introduced the 50% rebate program for rural residents, acknowledged that stormwater infrastructure is worth investing in, even though that may provide little solace to rural residents who believe there is a fairer path forward.

"I begrudgingly acknowledge that all of the city, urban and rural, benefits from a built system, I get that. However, I can honestly state that most of us benefit more than some of us," Tadeson said.

