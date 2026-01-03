Tourist shares photo of mystery vessel docked on vacation beach: 'Been here since yesterday'

"There is really no legitimate way to make this type of money."

On a subreddit for Maui visitors, a photo of a megayacht was posted in the hopes of seeking information.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Any ideas whose Megayacht is parked off of Kihei/Wailea? Been here since yesterday," the OP wrote.

One person commented with all the details explaining that the owner, Stephen Orenstein, defrauded the U.S. government of billions during the Afghanistan conflict, and his company paid $4.34 million in fines to avoid jail time.

The Redditor went on to insinuate that yachts and private planes are indicators of fraud, deceit, or worse.

"There is really no legitimate way to make this type of money," they said in closing.

Another person responded that the superyacht is the Liva O, a 388-foot high-end vessel with features like an underwater Neptune Lounge, helipad, and large pool that is, in fact, owned by Stephen Orenstein.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

While superyachts and megayachts are seen as an aspiring luxury only attainable by the top 1%, they are a mirage of wealth disguising the truth of their devastating impact on the world.

Beyond the massive fuel consumption, the amount of air pollution they release is equivalent to that of small nations. The Guardian also defined them as "environmentally indefensible."

Perhaps the most frustrating part in all of this is that the wealthiest people around the globe are living the highest carbon lifestyles, creating a disproportionate amount of pollution compared to the rest of the world. According to Oxfam International, the world's 50 richest billionaires create more carbon pollution every two hours than the average person does in their lifetime.

While holding the world's wealthiest accountable for the environmental impact of their choices will require significant government oversight, cleaner options are becoming available.

Eco-friendly yachts are being introduced to the market that have been built with more sustainable materials that are powered by smarter fuel sources like hydrogen, electric, and solar.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.