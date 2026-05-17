Ram recalls thousands of heavy-duty pickups after software glitch lets them outrun their tires

A software error is causing thousands of heavy-duty pickups to be sent back to dealerships.

According to a report from AOL, Stellantis is recalling more than 12,000 Ram 2500 trucks after discovering a calibration issue that could allow the vehicles to travel faster than their tires are designed to safely handle — a potentially serious problem for drivers who use these trucks for work, towing, and daily transportation.

What happened?

According to filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall covers 12,736 Ram 2500 pickups spanning the 2023 to 2026 model years. The problem stems from incorrect speed calibration software in the Powertrain Control Module.

NHTSA says the affected trucks may have been built with software that allows them to exceed the tires' maximum safe speed rating. The issue is related to the vehicle's calibration, not a flaw in the tires themselves, and the agency estimates that all of the recalled trucks are affected.

The vehicles were built between June 21, 2022, and April 14, 2026.

According to AOL, Stellantis says it knows of no crashes, injuries, warranty claims, or customer complaints tied to the defect, but the automaker is proceeding with a voluntary safety recall.

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Why does it matter?

Tire speed ratings are in place for a reason. When a vehicle is driven faster than a tire was engineered to handle, heat and stress can build quickly. That does not automatically mean a blowout will occur, but it does increase the risk of accelerated wear, reduced stability, and possible tire failure at highway speeds.

That risk can be even more significant in a heavy-duty truck like the Ram 2500. These vehicles are often used for hauling heavy cargo, towing trailers, and performing demanding commercial tasks, so a sudden tire-related problem could have serious consequences for driver control and overall road safety.

The recall also follows another recent Ram 2500 campaign involving steering-related concerns, which could add to owners' frustration over quality control.

What's being done?

The repair itself is straightforward. Dealers will install updated Powertrain Control Module calibration software at no cost to owners. Official notification letters are expected to begin going out on June 4, 2026.

Until then, per the source article, owners can use NHTSA or Stellantis VIN lookup tools to see whether their truck is included. Because the recall does not include a "Do Not Drive" warning, the trucks are not being ordered off the road.

Even so, addressing the recall promptly is the best way to reduce the risk.

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