Researchers issue warning about 'stealth' trend with harmful impacts on public: 'It was normalized'

"There is a need for urgent and targeted regulatory action."

In New Zealand, a study has uncovered just how far vaping has slipped into everyday life among young Māori.

As RNZ detailed, Dr. Robin Quigg, of the University of Otago, interviewed young adults aged 18 to 26 and found that "stealth vaping" is now commonplace in spaces where smoking has long been banned.

Stealth vaping is the act of discreetly using a vape in a public space. From university lecture halls to libraries, clubrooms, and even sacred cultural spaces, vaping has become almost invisible but nearly universal.

Many of those who vape had never even smoked cigarettes before, showcasing how vapes are really drawing in the next generation.

"It was normalised to vape anywhere," Dr. Quigg said, per RNZ. "Our findings suggest the design of vaping devices, particularly their discreteness, has fostered the vaping's normalisation and continuing uptake by young people."

Small, concealable devices with faint, and sometimes pleasant odors make it easy to use vapes discreetly, unlike cigarettes, which carry smoke and stigma. That makes enforcement of smoke-free policies far more difficult.

"There is a need for urgent and targeted regulatory action regarding vaping devices," Dr. Quigg added. "Current policy struggles to keep pace with the evolving nature of nicotine products in Aotearoa, New Zealand."

Dr. Quigg called for stricter regulations on vape device design, sizing, and making the flavors and odors less appealing. While it won't solve the problem completely, she hoped that reducing the overall appeal can be a start.

For Americans, the study is a warning sign. While vaping has been marketed as a "safer alternative" to smoking, it's also normalizing nicotine use in places and among people who might never have touched tobacco.

In the U.S., vaping rates are slowly decreasing among middle and high school students, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Beyond health concerns, the environmental toll is mounting. Disposable vapes generate mountains of single-use plastic waste, toxic e-waste, and improperly discarded lithium batteries.

When tossed in landfills or storm drains, these components leach chemicals into soil and waterways, adding yet another layer of pollution.

At least five disposable vapes are thrown away every second in the United States alone. This amounts to 150 million discarded vapes per year.

Vaping isn't just a personal habit; it's a public health and environmental crisis. Stronger policies and cultural awareness may help alleviate the burden on the next generation.

