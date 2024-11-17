State Farm to remove convenient employee perk for debatable reason: 'We will announce relevant updates as these plans are finalized'

State Farm said this decision was due to an enterprise risk assessment.

Charging your electric vehicle at work can be very convenient, but State Farm plans on removing its EV chargers at its hubs across the U.S.

What's happening?

According to NPR Illinois, the charging station removal went into effect on Oct. 28.

State Farm said the removal of the charging stations was due to an enterprise risk assessment that found fire risks. While studies have found that EVs tend to set on fire less than their gas counterparts, they can be more expensive to deal with and harder to put out.

State Farm didn't specify the amount of risk these chargers posed but said in a statement to NPR Illinois: "We will announce relevant updates as these plans are finalized."

Why is removing EV charging stations concerning?

Many people want to make their next car an EV, but according to Exro Technologies, one of the barriers to switching to EVs is the lack of adequate charging infrastructure. With a lack of chargers already in place, their removal worsens the problem.

One of the biggest reasons drivers want to switch is because of the money they save fueling their cars. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, a study by the University of Michigan's Transportation Research Institute found that EV owners can save 60% per year driving an EV compared to driving a gas-powered vehicle. That type of savings can really add up over time and let families spend that money on other essentials like food and their home.

Drivers switching to EVs also have a positive effect on the environment. For example, a study done in San Francisco, where EVs are popular, found that between 2018 and 2022, there was a 1.8% decline in polluting gases per year.

What's being done about the removal of the EV chargers?

State Farm told its employees about alternative charging stations outside its garages and also said it is exploring creating EV parking, per NPR Illinois.

The U.S. government is also actively working on expanding the EV charging infrastructure. According to the Department of Transportation, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 set aside $5 billion for expanding charging infrastructure.

Illinois also passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in 2021, which earmarked money to construct more chargers in the states, NPR Illinois reported.

