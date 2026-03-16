Startup raises nearly $17 million to solve the massive HVAC issue plaguing US homeowners: 'We will very, very rapidly expand'

Heating and cooling account for the largest share of energy consumption in most homes, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and upgrading your HVAC system is one of the best ways to defend yourself against rapidly rising energy costs.

Now, Colorado-based startup Zero Homes is making it significantly cheaper and easier for homeowners to upgrade to a heat pump HVAC, Canary Media reported.

Although a heat pump can save you thousands of dollars over its lifespan, the upfront cost of installing a new appliance scares many homeowners away. But Zero Homes is looking to change that.

Traditionally, part of a heat pump installation is a home visit to figure out how much heating and cooling will be required, called a Manual J assessment.





Zero Homes offers a digital Manual J assessment through its free phone app, then delivers a quote that includes any available rebates or tax credits. If a homeowner wants to go ahead with the installation, Zero Homes schedules it with a vetted contractor. The company claimed this system cuts installation costs by an average of 20%.

The company currently operates in Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Illinois, and California. It takes about a day to get a quote, but Zero Homes is aiming to cut that to a half hour by the end of 2026. "Once we can consistently deliver that," founder and CEO Grant Gunnison said, per Canary Media, "then we will very, very rapidly expand geographically."

For anyone interested in upgrading to an ultra-efficient home heating and cooling system now, TCD's HVAC partner Mitsubishi can help you by breaking down your options to best lower your energy bills and connect you with vetted installers.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

If you don't live in one of the states in which Zero Homes operates, don't worry. You still have plenty of options that will help you make the money-saving upgrade to a heat pump.

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• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers.

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%.

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners.

Palmetto's leasing program is incredibly affordable. Leases start as low as $99/month and come with 12 years of free maintenance.

Pairing solar panels with your efficient HVAC or other electric appliances can drive your energy costs even lower. TCD's partner EnergySage can save you up to $10,000 on installation by making it easy to find the best solar panel system and installer for you and your budget.

To increase your savings, the free Palmetto Home app makes it easy for you to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades, and all you need to do is complete challenges like cutting down on your energy use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.