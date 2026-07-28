Parents put off mending kids' clothes, so this startup made patches that stick through the wash

"The innovation in apparel has been to make replacing them frictionless."

A stained collar or a small rip can take a kid's shirt out of rotation — not because it cannot be saved, but because many parents never get around to repairing it. One startup has come up with a solution, and it's as easy as applying a sticker, helping families save time and money while saving garments from the trash.

What's happening?

Fast Company reported that Brooklyn startup New New Patch makes printed fabric patches for clothing that do not require sewing, ironing, or a dryer step. Instead, the process is simple: peel one off, press it onto the garment, and keep wearing it.

According to Fast Company, founder Prue Linehan spent three years developing the product now available for sale. A sheet of 12 patches sells for $20 on the company's website and in independent kids' stores in New York.

The product is aimed at a routine parenting problem: kids' clothes get stained, scuffed, and torn faster than many families can repair them. Once those items are set aside for later mending, they can sit long enough for children to outgrow them.

It's a common problem in a market where replacing clothes is relatively inexpensive. Citing Bureau of Labor Statistics data, Fast Company reported that apparel accounted for 14% of the average American household budget in 1901, but just 4.2% by 2002, a change that helped make many garments feel disposable.

Why does it matter?

Saving a favorite shirt in seconds is easier and cheaper than replacing it. A patch may cost less than buying a new top, especially if the alternative is paying full retail price for a replacement.

A fast-fashion T-shirt may cost as little as $4, but buying another still takes time, and children often want to keep wearing familiar favorites. A quick patch can extend the life of an item long enough for siblings, hand-me-downs, or simply getting more use out of something that has already been paid for.

It could also reduce clothing waste. Children's garments that are too stained or damaged to be resold or passed along often end up in the trash, so making minor fixes easier may help families hold onto them longer instead of treating them as disposable.

What's being done?

New New Patch is trying to make clothing repair feel less like a project. By taking sewing tools and ironing out of the equation, it turns mending into a quick fix parents can handle on the spot instead of postponing.

That also makes mending feel more approachable for people who do not sew. The patches are meant not only to cover damage but also to make clothes feel playful and wearable again, which may matter even more to children than an invisible repair. Patches keep clothing in use, which means skipping multiple replacement purchases over the course of a season.

Linehan's hope is that these patches will change repair habits. "Over the last couple of decades, the innovation in apparel has been to make replacing them frictionless. But what if we could make it more convenient to patch the garment than to replace it?"

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