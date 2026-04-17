Starbucks partners with ChatGPT to tell customers what to order

This initiative is part of a competitive shift toward a more interactive consumer experience.

In a bid to win back customers after recently stopping about two consecutive years of declining sales, Starbucks has revealed that it is now integrated with ChatGPT via a new beta app.

The coffee giant stated that the partnership will help customers "discover drinks in a way that feels natural, personal, and fun," in an effort to connect customers to beverages that fit their current "mood" or "vibe."

According to CNBC, customers must enable the beta app in ChatGPT and enter a prompt that includes "@Starbucks" to receive drink recommendations. Users can customize their drink and even choose their preferred store location, as shown in a video on Starbucks' online press release, and then orders must still be completed through the official Starbucks app or website.

This initiative is part of a competitive shift toward a more interactive consumer experience, offering users AI assistance in even the most minute tasks, such as deciding what to drink.

"Over the past year, one thing has become clear: Customers aren't always starting with a menu. They're starting with a feeling," Paul Riedel, Starbucks' senior vice president of digital and loyalty, stated. "We wanted to meet customers right in that moment of inspiration and make it easier than ever to find a drink that fits."

Major brands, such as Walmart, Etsy, and Booking.com, are also exploring shopping through ChatGPT's platform. The move comes after OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, opted to end its "Instant Checkout" feature in favor of collaborating with more brands.

In fact, many brands are increasingly investing in AI tools in the hopes of boosting e-commerce sales in the current digitally dominated age. According to Bloomberg, Macy's, which launched an AI-powered shopping assistant just weeks ago, reported a 400% increase in spending from customers who use it.

While major retailers joining forces with tech giants may seem harmless on the surface, it is important to note that intentions often boil down to what will make the most profit — even if it means subconsciously influencing consumer behavior to unnecessarily purchase more and drive sales.

Using AI to assist with picking out furniture that could fit within specific dimensions in a home could provide valuable time savings, but in reply to a post about Starbucks' partnership with ChatGPT on social platform X, many users questioned the notion of using AI to pick drink options on a menu.

"What a useless technology. Oh I can't decide what I want let me outsource my brain to Ai. Think people, THINK!" the top comment pleaded.

"Partnering with the thing that's going to kill off the climate needed for their coffee," another stated.

One user called out Starbucks directly, suggesting that the move would ultimately harm everyone involved.

"Hey @Starbucks, chances are you will lose way more customers [than] you'll gain doing this. People hate chatbots and AI and do not want them involved with their coffee orders," they said.

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