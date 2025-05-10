Starbucks shares mind-blowing behind-the-scenes video of its first 3D-printed store: 'This is beyond exciting'

"This is so cool!"

Residents of Brownsville, Texas, are in for a treat after Starbucks opened a first-of-its-kind store.

What makes it so special? The global coffee chain built its first 3D-printed location, and it's sitting in the heart of South Texas.

In an Instagram post, Starbucks offered a behind-the-scenes look at the innovative construction process.

The video quickly captured attention. "This is beyond exciting!" said one commenter who summed up the overall enthusiasm.

Another exclaimed, "OMG, this is so cool!"

"This location will be Starbucks' first 3D-printed build, made possible through our partnership with Peri 3D Construction," the company stated prior to opening, per Dezeen.

Construction began on Boca Chica Boulevard around December 2024, and the 1,400-square-foot rectangular building features 3D-printed concrete walls and prefabricated window and door panels. Builders printed the shell in segments and inserted framing between the gaps for windows and doors.

This drive-thru-only Starbucks began welcoming coffee lovers on May 2. While the building's boxy shape and flat roof may look different from the classic cafe design, the signature pergola and signage make it unmistakably familiar.

This 3D store isn't just a novelty; it's part of Starbucks' ongoing effort to reduce its environmental impact by building more sustainably.

3D-printing technology allows for faster construction with less material waste compared to traditional methods. The process also helps conserve resources and minimize on-site disruption while cutting carbon pollution.

These innovative stores could pave the way for more resilient, cost-effective, and energy-efficient locations in both urban and rural areas — more access to your favorite drinks, built with the planet in mind.

It's a step forward in eco-conscious architecture with a small footprint and big potential. Brownsville's new addition could be just the beginning of a wave of eco-friendly cafes worldwide.

