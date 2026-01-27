  • Business Business

Customer shares photo of shocking sight while shopping at Staples: 'Definitely jarring to look at'

"It's wild to see."

by Elijah McKee
One person found something else entirely when they went shopping at Staples.

Photo Credit: iStock

When you head into a big-box store, you typically expect to find neatly arranged shelves of products. 

One person found something else entirely when they went shopping at Staples, however. They snapped a photo for a post in Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The resell bins at Staples," they wrote underneath the image, which shows a row of large containers full of loose products. 

"Full of random stuff," they explained. "Half the boxes are open and there's no organization to anything." 

The items were on sale for $15 or less. The shopper theorized that the store may be a designated place for online shopping returns and called the bins "a new type of thrifting." 

While this overflow does present an opportunity to find a good deal, it also highlights just how much waste is allowed in the e-commerce industry. Many "returns" just end up in bins like these — or worse, the landfill. 

This type of careless production is profitable for big brands and supported by shoppers' online orders. But there is an easy fix: Buying things that you're confident you'll keep from smaller, local businesses. Thrifting is a similar solution that curbs waste, especially in fashion. 

Not only are these shopping choices more sustainable, they can also save you money. Buying and returning fewer things means spending less, and so does looking for durable items that you won't need to replace for a long time. 

Check out another Reddit community, r/BuyItForLife, for more inspiration on money-saving shopping habits. 

People viewing the Staples photo were surprised at the sheer volume of debris in the bins. 

"It's definitely jarring to look at, seeing all the stuff people don't want or didn't buy," one person commented.

"It's wild to see that concept inside of a 'real' store like Staples," another added.

"This is the essence of 'when you find yourself in a hole, stop digging,'" a third offered.

x