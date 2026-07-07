St. Louis County homeowners paid taxes on time, then got late fees, double charges, and no answers

"I'm not the enemy. You want the money. I want it resolved."

According to local reports, some St. Louis County, Missouri, homeowners who say they paid their property taxes later found themselves facing delinquency notices, duplicate charges, and months of unresolved communication.

For residents already dealing with rising household costs, the issue has become more than a simple paperwork problem. Many describe it as a stressful breakdown in a basic public service.

What happened?

As First Alert 4 reported, several residents in St. Louis County said they mailed or otherwise submitted their property tax payments on time, but the county did not properly credit those payments.

In Florissant, 75-year-old Frank Calph told the outlet he mailed a cashier's check in December, long before the deadline. Calph explained that he did not realize the payment never went through until a delinquency notice arrived. Now, his bill totals about $7,142, roughly $1,000 more than before.

"I've never been late. It's always been way before time due," Calph told First Alert 4. "I thought they had to be mistaken."

Keri and Doug Naes, who live in south St. Louis County, said they first mailed a personal check in early December. After several weeks had passed without the payment appearing, they said they decided to try paying again through the online portal. Later, the couple saw both payments clear their bank, First Alert 4 reported.

After six months of communicating with the county, they have not received a refund for the double charge.

First Alert 4 reported that Acting Director of Revenue Erica Savage said in a written statement, "We're aware of issues for some residents who used (the county vendor) Point and Pay online. The Department of Revenue has worked with affected residents to resolve these issues."

Why does it matter?

Property taxes help fund essential local services, but when billing errors occur and residents are charged twice, a routine annual obligation can quickly become a frustrating and costly problem.

Doug Naes, a disabled veteran, told First Alert 4 the issue has even disrupted the couple's summer plans.

"It's very upsetting," Naes told the outlet. "I know we're not the only ones in this situation."

St. Louis County Councilman Mike Archer said residents have been bringing complaints like these to his office. He called the problem a "customer service crisis" and linked it to staffing shortages, software issues, and what he viewed as a lack of leadership, First Alert 4 reported.

What's being done?

Residents say attempts to fix the errors have been slow and uneven. Calph said he provided a receipt for his cashier's check and still spent four-and-a-half hours on the phone without getting the matter resolved.

"I'm not the enemy. You want the money. I want it resolved," he told First Alert 4.

First Alert 4 also filed a public records request seeking to learn how many residents may have been affected. The county said producing those records would cost $9,325.

For affected residents, First Alert 4 noted that frustrations are growing.

"It's a system that doesn't care anymore. They don't care about people. You're a number," Calph told the outlet.

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