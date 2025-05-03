Indie developer creates video game to spark action on pressing global issue: 'Really impressive'

Indie game developer Lente has created a game called Spilled that just might help you when you feel like helping the Earth is an overwhelming job.

The new game is now available on Steam. A review published on Kotaku says: "It's a new game about a tiny boat cleaning up a big mess that at least lets us fix a digital world."

In the game, you play a boat. Other boats leave puddles of ick all over, which you have to clean up. You also get to pick up trash, put out fires on shore, and more.

When you collect all the debris, you trade it in for coins, which you can use to update your boat. It's a cozy, chill game that helps you feel like you have a handle on something even when you don't feel like you have a handle on the wider world.

Spilled is gentle, gorgeous, and likely to motivate you to jump back into cleaning up the actual planet.

When you see the good a little boat can do, you might want to learn more about climate issues that affect your daily life. You can do this through research, or by playing even more games, according to Climate Interactive. There's at least one that translates your in-game actions to do good in the world. All you have to do is play!

There are even board games that can teach you about the ways the climate is changing and how to defeat them, per the MIT Technology Review. Play a new game, or buy a climate-inspired update to an old one you already know you love. In short, there are plenty of fun ways to invest in the Earth once you're inspired by Spilled.

When Lente posted the trailer for the game on YouTube, people shared their excitement.

"Congratulations on the development of your game. We need people like you in the gaming world. Thanks!!!" one commenter said.

"This looks so peaceful, can't wait to play it!" another exclaimed. "Artwork is gorgeous. Really impressive looking game," someone else added.

